Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen partying the night away after his team won the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift trusts with Travis Kelce's 'tipsy-side': Insider

Taylor Swift is confident about her relationship with Travis Kelce as she embraces his good and bad habits.

An insider recently told OK! magazine that the 34-year-old singer is not worried about the NFL star’s partying antics ever since Kansas City Chiefs won the 2024 Super Bowl.

“There are scores of women who’d like to be with him. But he’s not hanging with them — he’s with the guys,” a source told the outlet.

Previously, the couple was seen dancing the night away till 5 a.m. in February when Travis’ team won the championship league, and was clearly tipsy during the celebratory parade in Kansas City on February 14.

However, his occasional drinking is not a problem for the Daylight songstress.

The insider claimed: “After all the musicians and actors that she’s dated, it’s refreshing to date an all-American guy. He’s the kind of guy she envisioned being with as a kid, like the star player on the high school football team.”

They further shared that Taylor trusts Travis and is not worried about leaving him alone.

“Taylor’s not nervous. She’s pretty confident about him and how he feels about her,” the tipster stated.