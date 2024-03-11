 
King Charles promises to ‘serve' ahead of Commonwealth Day

King Charles talks about unity and diversity in special video message

King Charles is taking his monarch duties seriously amid cancer battle.

His Majesty, who is all set to make a special appearance via a video message on Commonwealth Day to be celebrated at Westminster Abbey, speaks about ‘diversity’ in the clip.

In the video message to be shown later in the service, His Majesty is seen to had said : “In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth.”

He will add: “My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been. I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey.”

The speech comes a month after King Charles announced his battler with cancer.

