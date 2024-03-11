Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo controversy

Royal expert Richard Palmer dubbed the alleged scandal surrounding Kate Middleton's latest photo 'real controversy'

Royal experts react to Kate Middleton 'manipulated' photo

Royal experts have raised their voice after several international pictures agencies refuse to distribute photo of Kate Middleton and her children and claimed “the source [palace] has manipulated the image”.



Kensington Palace released Kate Middleton’s first photo after her surgery in January to mark Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The photo was shared with Kate Middleton’s sweet message which reads: “Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day. C.”



Reacting to the claims, royal expert Chris Ship tweeted, “I’ve never been much of a conspiracy theorist but if AP, AFP and Reuters & other picture agencies are concerned enough to remove it and ask clients to delete it, there are serious questions for Kensington Palace - which was the source of the photo.”

Commenting on Chris Ship’s post, royal expert Richard Palmer said, “There have been some crazy things written about the Princess of Wales on social media in the past couple of weeks but the decision by several news and picture agencies to picture on the grounds that it appears to have been manipulated is a real controversy.”

Angela Levin commented, “The wonderfully happy photo of Princess Catherine has been removed by photo agencies as it's believed to have been tampered with.”



