 
menu
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton's photo editing fail

Prince Harry’s close pals and sources react to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s photoshop fail

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton’s photo editing fail
Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton’s photo editing fail

Sources close to Prince Harry has just broken their silence over the photo editing fiasco as well as the backlash that followed.

Inside sources close to Prince Harry have just stepped forward to address the alleged double standard at play.

For those unversed, the Sussexes have long since accused Buckingham Palace of prioritizing the Windsor’s, even at their own expense at times.

This time around the source close to Prince Harry spoke out and said, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated.”

This is because its become evident by now that “the same rules do not apply to both couples.”

“This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” the insider also went as far as to say.

For those unversed with the mistakes and abnormalities found in Kate Middleton’s editing, it ranged from her engagement being no where to be found, as well as a fiasco with Princess Charlotte’s wrist.

Other than that, Prince Louis’ also featured some strangely crossed fingers in the image as well.

Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middletons photo editing fail

As of now it’s been revealed by royal sources that the image fiasco was because it was an “an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales.”

Reason being, the Princess of Wales wanted a more “informal” image for Mother’s Day.

The issue also forced the Princess to release an apology over the entire issue that reads. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middletons photo editing fail

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"

Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton regrets not leaving Royal family on time like Meghan Markle?
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash video
Kate Middleton's health in critical state amid intense photo backlash
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles video
Kate Middleton proves Prince Harry, Meghan Markle right over royal life struggles
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Inside Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr.'s PDA filled Oscars party: Watch video
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Nikki Minaj argues with her hairstylist backstage during Pink Friday 2 tour
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH video
Justin Timberlake sets stage ablaze with surprise song from upcoming album: WATCH
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal return plan exposed
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone video
Kanye West calls out Hailey Bieber, Drake, as he celebrates new career milestone
Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win video
Cillian Murphy shares update on ‘Peaky Blinders' movie after Oscars win
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief video
Adam Sandler snubs Oscars for Basketball game, leaves fans in disbelief
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William's integrity at stake amid photo scandal
Halle Bailey opens up about her hidden pregnancy
Halle Bailey opens up about her hidden pregnancy