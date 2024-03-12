Prince Harry’s close pals and sources react to Kate Middleton and Prince William’s photoshop fail

Prince Harry sources react to Kate Middleton’s photo editing fail

Sources close to Prince Harry has just broken their silence over the photo editing fiasco as well as the backlash that followed.

Inside sources close to Prince Harry have just stepped forward to address the alleged double standard at play.

For those unversed, the Sussexes have long since accused Buckingham Palace of prioritizing the Windsor’s, even at their own expense at times.

This time around the source close to Prince Harry spoke out and said, “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated.”

This is because its become evident by now that “the same rules do not apply to both couples.”

“This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make … she has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” the insider also went as far as to say.

For those unversed with the mistakes and abnormalities found in Kate Middleton’s editing, it ranged from her engagement being no where to be found, as well as a fiasco with Princess Charlotte’s wrist.

Other than that, Prince Louis’ also featured some strangely crossed fingers in the image as well.

As of now it’s been revealed by royal sources that the image fiasco was because it was an “an amateur, family photograph taken by the Prince of Wales.”

Reason being, the Princess of Wales wanted a more “informal” image for Mother’s Day.

The issue also forced the Princess to release an apology over the entire issue that reads. "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C"