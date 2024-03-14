 
menu
Thursday, March 14, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Drake reacts to Kanye West's scathing comments

Kanye West reignited a year's long feud with the Canadian rapper Drake with his controversial post on Tuesday

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Photo: Drake reacts to Kanye West’s scathing comments
Photo: Drake reacts to Kanye West’s scathing comments

Drake has seemingly taken a thinly veiled swipe at Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper seemingly responded to the scathing jibes of Bianca Censori’s husband and his long-time rival, Kanye, on 13th March 2024.

Drake reacts to Kanye Wests scathing comments

Drake's story, a reposted clip from 2014, featured the singing sensation ,50 cents, originally named Curtis James Jackson III, calling out Floyd Mayweather and claiming, “What he say f*** me for?”

“I woke up and I look at the computer and the computer said Floyd said, ‘F**** T.I., f**** Nelly and f*** 50,’” the clip continued.

“I’m like, ‘What he say f**** me for?’ Nelly f****** your first baby mama Melissa then took your f******’ fiancé. Say fuck that n****,” stated the rapper at that time.

The Rich Baby Daddy crooner’s response comes after the 46-year-old controversial rapper took a not-so-subtle jibe at Drake on Instagram. 

Kanye's post came after his song Carnival from Vultures 1 hit No. 1 in the world.

According to well-placed sources, the now-deleted post read as, “F***Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s [sic] parents work at Adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world.”

“F***everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic] and f***everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber. F***each and every one of yall.”

“And it’s f***Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out,” Kanye wrote as he concluded the caption. 

Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Dua Lipa announces release date, tracks for new album Radical Optimism
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
Beyonce bags another earn with country star
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
The Palace needs to prioritize Kate Middleton's PR disaster ASAP: Royal expert
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Will Smith, Jada Pinkette Smith share good news
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Ice Spice AGAIN replies to hate over her Oscars' afterparty dress
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Elton John's family talks potential new musical
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to ex Tristan Thompson on his birthday
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
George Strait 'Ocean Front Property' album marks 37 years of chart success
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ice Spice calls out haters over recent Oscars party look
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon drops bombshell confessions
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Jelly Roll receives three nods at the 2024 CMT Music Awards
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle speak out about Kate Middleton's photo editing fail