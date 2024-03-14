Kanye West reignited a year's long feud with the Canadian rapper Drake with his controversial post on Tuesday

Photo: Drake reacts to Kanye West’s scathing comments

Drake has seemingly taken a thinly veiled swipe at Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram, the Canadian rapper seemingly responded to the scathing jibes of Bianca Censori’s husband and his long-time rival, Kanye, on 13th March 2024.

Drake's story, a reposted clip from 2014, featured the singing sensation ,50 cents, originally named Curtis James Jackson III, calling out Floyd Mayweather and claiming, “What he say f*** me for?”

“I woke up and I look at the computer and the computer said Floyd said, ‘F**** T.I., f**** Nelly and f*** 50,’” the clip continued.

“I’m like, ‘What he say f**** me for?’ Nelly f****** your first baby mama Melissa then took your f******’ fiancé. Say fuck that n****,” stated the rapper at that time.

The Rich Baby Daddy crooner’s response comes after the 46-year-old controversial rapper took a not-so-subtle jibe at Drake on Instagram.

Kanye's post came after his song Carnival from Vultures 1 hit No. 1 in the world.

According to well-placed sources, the now-deleted post read as, “F***Adidas and everybody who works there or with them. Anyone who goes to school with anyone who’s [sic] parents work at Adidas. Just know they tried to destroy me and here we are with the number 1 song in the world.”

“F***everybody at the Dailey Mail [sic] and f***everybody at the fashion houses that sided with Gabby and Hailey Bieber. F***each and every one of yall.”

“And it’s f***Drake for taking Durk right at the beginning of the Vultures role out,” Kanye wrote as he concluded the caption.