Kate Middleton pulls out of another major event amid disappearance rumours

Kate Middleton is said to be recovering from abdominal surgery amid bizarre rumours

File Footage

Kate, the Princess of Wales, has been replaced from the annual St Patrick's Day Parade this year amid raising concerns about her whereabouts.



Kate Middleton won't be able to participate in this year's event due to her ongoing recovery from abdominal surgery, reported The Express.

As the Colonel of the Irish Guards, it's customary for the future Queen to distribute shamrocks to Officers and Warrant Officers during the parade.

In her absence, Lady Ghika, the wife of the Regimental Lieutenant Colonel, Major General Sir Christopher Ghika, will be stepping in to fulfill this role, as announced by the Ministry of Defence.

Kate Middleton has not been seen out in public since her Christmas outing last year. In January, it was revealed that she has underwent an abdominal surgery.

She was discharged from hospital 14 days later and has been recuperating at her home in Windsor since. While the Kensington Palace has announced she would not be back until Easter, bizarre rumours about her being in coma are all over the internet.

To add to it, on Mother’s Day, the Palace released a sweet photograph of the Princess of Wales surrounded by her kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, to put an end to rumours regarding Kate’s health.

However, news agencies pulled out the photo over concerns about it being AI generated. A spokesperson for AP told The Telegraph, "The photo shows an inconsistency in the alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand."

The revelation fueled the conspiracy theories, prompting Kate Middleton to apologize for her failed attempt at editing the photograph. She said she was “experimenting with editing” like many “amateur photographers.”