The Rock goes wild as he exposes look of Kevin Hart's fanny

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart are many things: good friends, co-stars, and yes, butt-inspectors. The latter convinced the former to show his backside in their 2016’s hit flick The Central Intelligence.



Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, the host asked a naughty question about his fellow actor’s fanny.

“Kevin Hart convinced you to show your fanny on screen. How would you describe Kevin’s fanny?” the 49-year-old quizzed as part of her ‘Final Five’ segment.

“Um… wildly small. And muscular, maybe?,” the WWE superstar cheekily responded.

To go back in time, the Mummy star told E News! in 2016 about the conversation that led him to strip in the comedy film.

“I remember sitting at the table and the question was, ‘Are you going to show your butt in this movie?’ and I was like, ‘Nah,'” the 51-year-old shared.

He continued, “[But then] Kevin was like, ‘Yes. You should.’ It got a little uncomfortable.”