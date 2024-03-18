Ryan Gosling wants to throw spotlight on Hollywood's invisible heroes

Ryan Gosling is making a case for recognition of stuntmen's work in Hollywood. Giving an example from his show Young Hercules, the actor opens up about the risks these invisible heroes face but little or almost no credit has been given to them.



The remarks come at the special screening of his forthcoming film The Fall Guy which revolves around a stuntman.

Crediting the artists on their death-defying work, the Barbie star said, “I was on a kid’s action show called ‘Young Hercules,' I’ve basically had a stunt double my whole life and there’s this sort of accepted dynamic where they come on set."

"They do all the cool stuff, they risk everything, and then they disappear into the shadows and we all pretend as though they were never there.”

He continued, “Everyone else on set gets credit, but there’s some sort of understanding that they don’t.”

Ryan-starring The Fall Guy will hit the theatres on May 3.