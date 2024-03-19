Ashley Park throws cosy birthday party for Lily Collins amid filming

Ashley Park just threw a heartwarming celebration for her co-star and best friend, Lili Collin's 35th birthday on the set of her upcoming drama.



Park, aged 32, took to her Instagram account on March 19 to share a glimpse of the Love, Rosie star's 35th birthday celebration.

Amidst filming season 4 of the anticipated romantic comedy Emily in Paris, Park gathered cast and crew to wish her BFF a happy birthday- in French!

“Birthday queen. And queen of our hearts everyday!!”, she wrote in the caption.

In another video posted on Park’s story, Lily appears grateful for the celebration as she showered love on her castmate.

Overlaying the video, Park pens a heartfelt message, “Getting to spend your birthday doing scenes with you all day is almost as special as getting to watch you grow and persevere and thrive through each new chapter of life.”

“Thank you for always being there for me soulsister, I’m grateful for you everyday”, she added.

Worthy of mention, Ashley Park and Lily Collins found a true friend in each other after they met on the set of Emily in Paris in 2020. Park portrays Mindy Chen in the series, best friend to Lily’s Emily.

As the chemistry developed onscreen, the duo took their enduring friendship off-screen and ended up as best friends living in the same building.

“On the show, we’re talking on the bed, chatting in the kitchen, and then it’s exactly the same when we finish.” Lily spoke to Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, “It’s an amazing feeling to have found a sister at this point in my life.”