 
menu
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves' directing

By
Samuel Moore
|

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Photo: George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves’ directing
Photo: George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves’ directing

George Clooney seemingly enjoys his time bossing around people.

While George was promoting his new project, The Boys in the Boat, he also talked to Sky News regarding what it is like to be a director in Hollywood.

“Directing is a fun thing to do,” he started the discussion.

He also mentioned “It’s fun to come in in the morning and it’s fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote,” insisting, “it really is.”

The director continued to address that “It’s more fun, you have a lot more control,” after which he expressed, “I get to boss them around and I don’t have to learn how to row.”

“As you get older, you need to have other things to do. You can’t just do one thing. I’m lucky because I’m 62 and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don’t get that,” he even spoke of being fortunate enough to pursue his dream career.

Elaborating on his directorial ventures, the former actor said, “I’m well aware of it, and I celebrate it because, you know, if I’m not having fun, I think people would be really pissed off."

“If they look at my life, you go, ‘If you’re not enjoying that, then, you know, then who knows,’” he concluded. 

More From Entertainment:

Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out

Quavo hits 2024 Rolling Loud stage with a top artist: Find out
Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'

Prince William returns to duties in high spirits after Kate Middleton video branded ‘fake'
Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'

Another Kate Middleton photo turns out to be ‘digitally altered'
Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online

Britney Spears fails where sister succeeds as she celebrates feat online
'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting

'James Bond's' producers react to Aaron Taylor Johnson's casting
Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return video

Royal Family hints at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return
Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'

Cardi B on collaboration with Rihanna: ‘I don't do music like that'
Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora

Jon Bon Jovi lifts the lid from his relationship with Richie Sambora
Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle sparks conversations with lifestyle brand
Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?

Gisele Bundchen just ‘having fun with' Joaquim post Tom Brady split?
Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why video

Millions fan approves Ryan Gosling is King of Pop: Here's why
Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed

Truth behind Kristen Stewart's bold outfits revealed