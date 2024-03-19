Photo: George Clooney reveals why he ‘loves’ directing

George Clooney seemingly enjoys his time bossing around people.

While George was promoting his new project, The Boys in the Boat, he also talked to Sky News regarding what it is like to be a director in Hollywood.

“Directing is a fun thing to do,” he started the discussion.

He also mentioned “It’s fun to come in in the morning and it’s fun to write a screenplay and then have somebody build a set that you wrote,” insisting, “it really is.”

The director continued to address that “It’s more fun, you have a lot more control,” after which he expressed, “I get to boss them around and I don’t have to learn how to row.”

“As you get older, you need to have other things to do. You can’t just do one thing. I’m lucky because I’m 62 and I get to do the stuff I love, and a lot of people don’t get that,” he even spoke of being fortunate enough to pursue his dream career.

Elaborating on his directorial ventures, the former actor said, “I’m well aware of it, and I celebrate it because, you know, if I’m not having fun, I think people would be really pissed off."

“If they look at my life, you go, ‘If you’re not enjoying that, then, you know, then who knows,’” he concluded.