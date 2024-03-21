Kourtney's ex Scott Disick 'compares' himself with Travis Barker

Scott Disick took some drastic measures after his ex Kourtney Kardashian moved on with Travis Barker.

The reality TV star was recently seen in a whole different form as he has seemingly lost a lot of weight.

Now an insider told Daily Mail that Scott is in a “dire situation” because he started comparing himself with the Blink 182 drummer which made him turn to Ozempic.

“Kourtney’s marriage to Travis took a toll on Scott and as he got bigger he was comparing himself to Travis – and Travis being thin didn’t help. Scott turned to food as his crutch because he could not turn to drugs,” the source shared.

They added that Scott has also quit alcohol and drugs as a means of coping because he did not want Kourtney to jeopardize his relationship with his children.

“He loves his kids too much to try to ruin his relationship with them. Kourtney is of course concerned because he is the father of her children,” they added.

Scott and Kourtney, who share three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign, dated from 2006 to 2015.

The Keeping With The Kardashians star later got married to Travis in May 2022, and welcomed their first child Rocky in November, 2023.