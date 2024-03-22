 
Kim Kardashian mourns the death of someone close: find out

Friday, March 22, 2024

Kim Kardashian is mourning the sudden passing of her aunt Karen Houghton as she paid tribute to her on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 43-year-old shared a carousal of photos that highlighted the fashion mogul's closeness to her aunt, "I love you so much auntie Karen," she captioned.

In the meantime, the death of Karen was announced by her sister Kris Jenner. 

Expressing her grief in an online post, she writes, "I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out. She was the sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable and so so funny."

"She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter. She holds such a huge part of my heart and I cherish every single memory we have together."

Taking a note from Karen's death, Kris said it serves as a "reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised. We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you, my beautiful sister."

