Royal family shares latest photos of King Charles

Britain’s royal family has shared latest stunning photos of King Charles as the monarch is undergoing cancer treatment.



The palace uploaded the pictures of King Charles on X, formerly Twitter and Instagram handles as he held audiences at Buckingham Palace for incoming High Commissioners.

The royal family tweeted, “Yesterday The King held Audiences at Buckingham Palace for incoming High Commissioners.”

Writing about the first photo, the palace tweeted, “The King received His Excellency Mr. Mbelwa Kairuki, High Commissioner for the United Republic of Tanzania.”

In another photo, the King receives Ng Teck Hean, High Commissioner for the Republic of Singapore, and Mrs. Mok Ling Ling.

The royal family shared fresh photos of King Charles after Queen Camilla issued a major update on the monarch’s health amid ongoing cancer treatment.

Camilla shared about King Charles health during her visit to Northern Ireland.

Giving update on the King’s health, Queen Camilla said he is “doing very well”, adding: “I try to keep him in order.”