Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh makes major move amid custody battle

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, has decided to live with her father before she turns 18, while her parents are fighting over her and her siblings’ custody, an insider has revealed.



Days after it was reported by Us Weekly that the former lovers are close to finalize their divorce, Shiloh has chosen to live with the Fight Club alum.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 17-year-old wants to “shake things up” and hence decided to spend some time with her dad at his $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion.

“Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up. Plus, she adores Brad and has always been daddy’s little girl,” a source told the publication.

The insider added that Pitt “was ecstatic when Shiloh told him the news,” adding that he’s “thrilled Shiloh is moving in.”

It is pertinent to note here that Pitt has been in a relationship with Ines De Ramon for over a year and things might get a bit “awkward” for the lovebirds if Shiloh moves in.

“It seemed to be a good plan initially, but Shiloh doesn’t even know Ines,” the source said, before adding that Pitt is unfazed by this as he “knows it will all work out!”

It was previously revealed that Shiloh tried her best to sort things out between her father and her three elder siblings, Maddox, Pax, and Zahara, but could not help repair “their relationship.”

Apart from Shiloh, Pitt maintains an amicable relationship with his youngest kids, Knox and Vivienne, as they have reportedly visited the actor in early January, accompanied by the 17-year-old.