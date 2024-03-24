Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest

Jelly Roll was just announced a one of the country music artists performing at the upcoming Tailgate n Tallboys music festival to be held in July 2024.

The Save Me crooner took to his official Instagram account to upload a post by the music fest organizers, announcing all the artists to be featured in the show.

Source: Instagram

“The wait is over! USA Concerts & Events is excited to announce the 2024 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Midland, Michigan lineup!” the post uploaded on the official page was captioned.



Jelly Roll will take the stage in Midland, Michigan in the two-day festival from 26 to 27 July 2024, along with Jessie Murph, Quinn XCII, Matt Hansen and others mentioned in the poster.

Tailgate n Tallboys also took to their official Instagram account to upload a reel hyping up the upcoming performances of the country music stars.



As the reel announced the dates of the concerts, its caption read, “July can’t come soon enough!”

Jelly Roll’s announcement as a part of the line-up comes amid the Son of a Sinner preparing to attend the CMT Music Awards, with three nominations for awards in different categories.

