 
menu

Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest

By
Web Desk
|

Sunday, March 24, 2024

Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest
Jelly Roll joins star studded lineup of Tailgate n Tallboys music fest

Jelly Roll was just announced a one of the country music artists performing at the upcoming Tailgate n Tallboys music festival to be held in July 2024.

The Save Me crooner took to his official Instagram account to upload a post by the music fest organizers, announcing all the artists to be featured in the show.

Source: Instagram
Source: Instagram

“The wait is over! USA Concerts & Events is excited to announce the 2024 Tailgate N’ Tallboys Midland, Michigan lineup!” the post uploaded on the official page was captioned.

Jelly Roll will take the stage in Midland, Michigan in the two-day festival from 26 to 27 July 2024, along with Jessie Murph, Quinn XCII, Matt Hansen and others mentioned in the poster.

Tailgate n Tallboys also took to their official Instagram account to upload a reel hyping up the upcoming performances of the country music stars.

As the reel announced the dates of the concerts, its caption read, “July can’t come soon enough!”

Jelly Roll’s announcement as a part of the line-up comes amid the Son of a Sinner preparing to attend the CMT Music Awards, with three nominations for awards in different categories.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions

Kate Middleton has no intention to quit, will ‘evaluate' conditions
Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bundchen speaks up on cheating accusations amid Tom Brady divorce
Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'

Oprah Winfrey advocates for 'a great night sleep'
Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor

Jake Gyllenhaal shares 'memorable' moments with Connor McGregor
Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS

Ariana Grande gives sneak peek into 'eternal sunshine' photoshoot BTS
Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans

Steve Burns from 'Blues Clues' checks in on Nickelodeon fans
Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'

Sydney Sweeney 'scared' to talk about 'Euphoria'
Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?

Kim Kardashian reciprocates Kanye West ‘revenge planning'?
Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'

Cody Jinks reveals reason behind new album 'Change The Game'
'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out

'Ned's Declassified' stars break silence after Drake Bell's call out
Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles

Ozzy Osbourne receives support from Billy Morrison amid health struggles
Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?

Kim Kardashian seeks Odell Beckham's help for 'secret motive'?