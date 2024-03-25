Sarah Ferguson reacts to Kate Middleton’s cancer

Sarah Ferguson finally sheds light on the message she has for Kate Middleton following her admission of cancer.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew began her thoughts by offering her full admiration for the Princess in her own emotional message.

For those unversed, Sarah Ferguson herself has been dealing with cancer and was one of the very first members of the Royal Family to announce her battle with cancer.

She previously fought breast cancer and has currently been battling a rare and dangerous form of skin cancer.

For this message of support she said, “All my thoughts and prayers are with the Princess of Wales as she starts her treatment.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kate Middleton released her cancer announcement just a few days prior.