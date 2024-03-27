Meghan Markle ‘rushed' project is ‘ticking timebomb' in Royal doom

Meghan Markle’s latest lifestyle brand could be a final nail in her royal title coffin.



The Duchess of Sussex, has garnered new fan following with brand American Riviera Orchard, has become a ‘ticking time bomb’ for the Royal Family and can lead to her official stripping of title.

Royal expert Tom Bower writes for Daily Mail: "It also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business."

Speaking further of King Charles’ reaction to the brand, Mr Bower added: "For Charles, that will be difficult. But, as the King and Kate recover from their illnesses and rebuild the institution, it is a necessary step - to protect the sanctity of Britain’s most precious brand, the Royal Family itself."