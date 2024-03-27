 
Prince William desperate to go away with Kate Middleton, kids for Easter

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2024

File Footage 

Prince William is reportedly eager to spend some time away from the chaos of Palace life with his beloved wife, Kate Middleton, and their kids for Easter.

According to Daily Beast, the Prince of Wales wants to protect his wife and kids since he was hit with the shocking news of Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Citing The Times, they revealed that an insider said that the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, when he was just 15, had a “profound effect” on his response to the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

“Undoubtedly what has happened to him in his life [with his mother] has led him into the protection mode he is in now,” they said of William.

“All he wants to do is protect his wife and children. The family just want to go away for Easter, spend time together, the five of them, close off from the world and move on,” they added.

The insider went on to share how supportive William was when Kate decided to reveal the devastating news to the world via a video message.

“She did it with his full support and advice, he joined all the conversations around it,” a close pal of the Prince said. “On every level he wishes she didn’t have to do it. But it was her decision, it wasn’t begrudged, and he fully supported it.”

On why William was not included in the announcement video with Kate, the source said, “This was her as a strong woman sharing an innately strong message to the nation.”

“She didn’t need anyone sitting next to her,” the tipster said. “He has been supporting her and the family in the background.”

