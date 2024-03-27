Prince Harry, Meghan Markle want to return as working royals 'on their own terms'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are optimistic that they might be asked to become working royals again "on their own terms" as King Charles and Kate Middleton are undergoing cancer treatment.



This has been claimed by royal expert Tom Quinn while speaking to the Mirror.

He told the outlet, “Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms — it’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes.”

However, the royal expert further said, “As I understand it from palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way.”

Quinn also disclosed Prince William’s true feelings for the Duke amid their ongoing rift.

He claimed, “William would much rather keep Harry at my arm’s length, simply because of this trust issue – if William felt Harry could be relied on, he would certainly want him back in the UK, because this is one of the most stressful times in William’s life.”