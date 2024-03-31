 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's plans are becoming a joke to the Palace

By
Web Desk
|

March 31, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s plans for the future have just come under fire for being ‘a joke’.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

He weighed in on things during one of his most recent conversations with OK magazine.

In that chat the expert revealed the Sussexes hopes for the future and branded it a joke by saying, “Both Meghan and Harry still hope that at some point they might be asked back to become working royals on their own terms”.

“It’s a rapidly shrinking possibility, but the couple have talked about this at length and the fact that senior royal numbers are seriously down at the moment has rekindled their hopes.”

Before concluding he also said, “As I understand it from palace contacts, they are kidding themselves if they think they will be invited back in any way.”

