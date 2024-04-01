 
Meghan Markle asked to introduce ‘todger cream' after Harry shame

Web Desk
April 01, 2024

Meghan Markle should use her new lifestyle brand to sell creams inspired by Prince Harry’s famous todger problems.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched American Riveria Orchard this year, is told to advertise products that are ‘ a little bit out there.’

Guardian columnist Arwa Mahdwi wrote: "I suggest Meghan pull a Paltrow and ensure the products she sells are just a little bit out-there. I'm not sure Goop would have been quite so successful had it not been for headline-generating offerings such as vampire repellent and vagina candles.”

Mahdwi added: “Paltrow has the vagina market covered, but considering Harry's propensity for talking about his nether regions, Meghan could always launch cream for frostbitten todgers."

Meghan Markle left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside husband Prince Harry and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

