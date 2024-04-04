Prince Harry UK trip details to be revealed on ‘need to know basis'

Prince Harry is reportedly worried about his security ahead of the next UK visit.



The Duke of Sussex, who is set to attend Invictus Games anniversary service at St Paul’s Cathedral in the month of May, does not want to jeopardise his safety.

An insider reveals how the Duke is this adamant on keeping his whereabouts a secret.

They told Daily Express: "Harry recognizes the potential risks to his security, especially considering the sensitive information he shared in his memoir," the source said.

“That’s why his team were so adamant about keeping his whereabouts on a need-to-know basis. Whenever he’s appeared at events in the UK in the last few years, there have been last-minute announcements due to this very reason.

They noted: “The fact that St. Paul’s has published the exact time and date of an event he is due to attend on their official website weeks in advance is seen as a serious security risk.”