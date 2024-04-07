Carole, Michael Middleton's true love for Kate Middleton laid bare

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton’s true love for their daughter, the future queen, has been disclosed as the Middleton family is at the center of some financial troubles.



According to a report by In Touch Weekly, per Us Weekly, Carole and Michael Middleton were forced to say goodbye to the family business they had operated for several years as they are facing large amounts of debt.

The report, citing an insider, has disclosed Carole’s true love for Kate Middleton as the Princess of Wales is currently undergoing cancer treatment.

The source told the publication, Kate Middleton’s mom does not want to add any extra stress in her daughter’s life so she has been attempting to shield her from news about financial struggles.

The insider claims, “Carole is desperately trying to keep Catherine fully focused on her recovery.

“It’s a very worrying time for the family but they are not looking for any assistance from their children and don’t want them to worry. Catherine and her parents are very close and they always check in with each other, but talk about the business is off limits as she needs to focus on her health.”