Prince Harry requests Meghan Markle to accompany him to UK: Insider

Prince Harry reportedly asked Meghan Markle to come with him to the UK as he does not want to do it alone, an insider has revealed.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, is set to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games, which is scheduled to take place at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on the 8th of May.

“Harry and Meghan Markle are listed as guests on the official running order and the Duke of Sussex is set to speak at the service,” a source told to The Express.

However, they revealed that while Harry is confirmed to be flying to UK to attend the ceremony, the Duchess of Sussex is yet to confirm her appearance.

Meanwhile, a report by New Idea Magazine has claimed that Harry has issued a plea to Meghan to accompany him to his home country.

The insider said that the father-of-two asked Meghan to join him for the trip, saying, “I don’t want to do this alone,” adding that he doesn’t want to “keep making solo trips to the UK.”

“He [Harry] would prefer it if the entire family made regular visits to see his family and build bridges, but there is so much going on behind the scenes that it just isn't possible at the moment,” they added.

Harry recently travelled to the UK to see his cancer-stricken dad, King Charles, while Meghan Markle stayed back home with their kids, Archie and Lilibet.