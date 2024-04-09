 
menu

Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin

By
Web Desk
|

April 09, 2024

Meghan Markle’s plans for her luxury brand, and the rushing that’s been going on has experts accusing her of exploitation of Prince Harry’s kith and kin.

Royal author and commentator Tom Bower issued these claims and sentiments about Prince Harry.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

The piece talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal attacks and said, “I’m glad the Queen didn’t survive to witness her grandson’s explosive memoir, Spare, about the Royal Family. Or see Harry allow his wife’s exploitation of his kith and kin.”

Because even “the timing of the American Riviera Orchard announcement seemed particularly tasteless even before the Princess of Wales’s shock cancer diagnosis.”

To make matters worse the expert added, “it also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business, as the Mail revealed yesterday. In her haste to get it launched, did she forget the basic foundations of a successful operation - talented staff?”

At the end of the day, “The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds."

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans

Meghan Markle issued stark warning amid UK return plans
Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her

Lauren Graham reveals Matthew Perry's last gift to her
Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer

Meghan Markle makes big decision about new lifestyle brand amid Kate Middleton, King Charles cancer
Meghan Markle's wish to meet King Charles, Kate Middleton thwarted by schedule leak video

Meghan Markle's wish to meet King Charles, Kate Middleton thwarted by schedule leak
Rebel Wilson reveals if she's willing to work with Sacha Baron again

Rebel Wilson reveals if she's willing to work with Sacha Baron again
Meghan Markle slammed for acting cruel to Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle slammed for acting cruel to Kate Middleton
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for Archie's 5th birthday revealed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's plans for Archie's 5th birthday revealed

John Cena spills on 'private' marriage with Shay Shariatzadeh

John Cena spills on 'private' marriage with Shay Shariatzadeh