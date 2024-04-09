Meghan Markle rushing her exploitation of Prince Harry's kith and kin

Meghan Markle’s plans for her luxury brand, and the rushing that’s been going on has experts accusing her of exploitation of Prince Harry’s kith and kin.



Royal author and commentator Tom Bower issued these claims and sentiments about Prince Harry.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

The piece talks about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal attacks and said, “I’m glad the Queen didn’t survive to witness her grandson’s explosive memoir, Spare, about the Royal Family. Or see Harry allow his wife’s exploitation of his kith and kin.”

Because even “the timing of the American Riviera Orchard announcement seemed particularly tasteless even before the Princess of Wales’s shock cancer diagnosis.”

To make matters worse the expert added, “it also appears that the project has been rushed. Meghan has not yet appointed a chief executive to manage the business, as the Mail revealed yesterday. In her haste to get it launched, did she forget the basic foundations of a successful operation - talented staff?”

At the end of the day, “The King and Prince William now face a serious problem – and a woman whose personal drive and hungry ambition seem to know no bounds."