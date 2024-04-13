 
Selena Gomez denies dating ex president's grandson: 'Never met him'

Selena Gomez is denying rumors about her dating life firsthand.

Recently, a fan account for the 31-year-old actress-singer reposted a rumor about her which stated that she was having an affair with President John F. Kennedy's grandson John Kennedy Schlossberg.

“According to a few tabloids, @SelenaGomez and John Kennedy Schlossberg had an affair from 2020 to 2021,” the original post read.

It continued, “The grandson of the US President John Kennedy promised her the White House and she fell for it.”

Taking to the comments sections, Selena replied, “Never met this human sorry.”

The rumors comes amid her relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.

Last month, a source told Life & Style that the Single Soon hitmaker is ready to take the next step with her 36-year-old boyfriend.

“Selena can’t wait for Benny to propose. She’s been telling friends she’s finally found the right guy and she’s ready to walk down the aisle,” they added.

The insider continued, “There are some who fear she’s rushing into things a little bit, though. They don’t want Selena to get her heart broken.”

