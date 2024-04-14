Meghan Markle branded a master of 'luring' as Harry isolates from old friends

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for creating a Netflix show focusing on friendship when an entire verb has been created using her name.

Royal commentator and expert Amanda Platell issued these sentiments about Meghan Markle.

She weighed in on things during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she referenced the Netflix show that is afoot and said, “Just when we thought it had all gone quiet on the Montecito front, up pops Meghan with her exciting new venture.”

“It's a Netflix series celebrating 'the joys of cooking and gardening, entertaining and... ' — wait for it — 'friendship'.”

In the eyes of Ms Platell, “This, from a woman who has dumped most of her pre-Harry friends as well as her entire family (apart from mum Doria) while also luring Harry away from his old friends.”

“A woman who has such a reputation for defriending people, there's a verb for it in the Urban Dictionary — being 'Markled'.”

“What hypocrisy for someone who dumps her besties faster than she traduces the Royal Family to lecture us on friendship.”