Prince William finally unveils first royal engagement since Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William finally returns to public duties after Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

Prince William has announced to return to public duties since Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis.



Royal expert Cameron Walker took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and confirmed, “The Prince of Wales is back on public duties for the first time since The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis.”

The royal expert further said, “On Thursday, HRH will visit a surplus food redistribution charity and a youth centre to spotlight how reducing food waste benefits the environment.”

Another royal expert Richard Palmer also tweeted, “Prince William will return to work on Thursday, visiting Surrey and West London to throw the spotlight on surplus food charity Surplus to Supper and a youth charity distributing supplies to young people. The King has made reducing food waste a cornerstone of his reign.”

He further said founded in 2017, Surplus to Supper in Sunbury-on-Thames redistributes over three tonnes of surplus food a day to hundreds of local projects including foodbanks, charities, schools, and community organisations.

The Surplus to Supper charity also revealed that Prince William will see how surplus food from across the local area is delivered, sorted and re-packaged for delivery to small community organisations.

The Prince will then visit a youth centre in West London which receives regular deliveries of surplus food from Surplus to Supper, and will hear about how this helps the young people it supports.