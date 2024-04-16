 
Jon Bon Jovi reveals what he thinks of son Jake's finacee Millie Bobby Brown

By
Web Desk

April 16, 2024

Jon Bon Jovis son Jake Bongiovi has been engaged to Millie Bobby Brown for a year now
Jon Bon Jovi is delighted his son Jake has found someone to grow with in actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Jake and Millie announced their engagement last year and the duo have been together since 2021.

Speaking his mind on their marriage plans, Bon Jovi told The Sunday Times: “I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way.”

The Livin' On A Prayer hitmaker added that the young couple has the support of their family.

“It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago and I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together,” he said.

Bon Jovi first spoke about the couple’s engagement shortly after they made it official last April.

“I don't know if age matters, if you find the right partner and you grow together,” he told People.

“Growing together is wise. I think that all of my kids have found people that they think they can grow together with and we like them all,” he added. .

He went on to say that the Enola Holmes actress’ whole family is “great,” adding “Jake is very, very happy.”

Millie also opened up about their relationship in an interview with The Sunday Times, saying,

“I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn't really have to do much thinking,” she said. 

