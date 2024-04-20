Joe Alwyn reportedly prioritized 'privacy' in Taylor Swift relationship

Joe Alwyn has reportedly wanted to keep his six-year relationship with Taylor Swift private.

According to PEOPLE report, the sources close to Alwyn revealed that he intentionally kept the relationship private as he wanted it to be "his own personal story."

An insider told the outlet that the couple's relationship "took a lot of people by surprise, but he wasn’t showing off in some way."

The couple, who broke up in early 2023, kept a low-profile romance amidst intense media attention.

Swift's recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, hints at personal trials and heartbreak, which according to fans speculations reflects her experiences with Joe Alwyn.

In her song, So Long, London, which is speculated to be about Alwyn, the Blank Space hitmaker expressed feeling lonely, singing, "My spine split from carrying us up the hill, Wet through my clothes, weary bones caught the chill, I stopped trying to make him laugh, stopped trying to drill the safe."

On the work front, the actor is set to appear at the Cannes Film Festival for his new film, Kinds of Kindness.

Meanwhile, the Lover hitmaker has been busy with her global Eras Tour and released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.