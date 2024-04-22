Prince Harry puts himself in ‘embarrassing' position with bombshell claim

File Footage

Prince Harry made things harder for himself by admitting to using drugs, including cocaine, in his bombshell memoir Spare.



His claims led the authorities handing over his US visa application to a federal judge to determine if he was unfairly granted permission to reside in America, increasing his woes.

Speaking on the matter, a royal expert told OK! Magazine that Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has put himself in a tricky situation with only "three possible conclusions."

However, each of which would be "embarrassing” for the Duke, who has officially changed his country of residence from the UK to the US.

"This is a sticky situation for Harry to find himself in,” royal expert Jennie Bond said. “There seem to be only three possible conclusions: he lied in his visa application, he lied in his book, or he has been made a special case by the American authorities.”

“All of these signal an embarrassing outcome for Harry,” she added. “I suspect a way will be found to preserve his reputation and his visa, but he does seem to have boxed himself into a tight corner.”

“Given the prevalence of drugs, I don't imagine for a moment that Harry's application is unusual, (assuming he denied drugs)."

Before concluding, she added that she hopes the US authorities "don't succeed in making an example of him just because of who he is."