Taylor Swift reveals another surprise after The Tortured Poets Department

Taylor Swift is not done treating her fans after the release of her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

The 34-year-old singer took to Amazon Music and added her commentary in which she explains track-to-track meaning behind each song.

According to Variety, all Swifties have to do is tell Alexa, “I’m a member of ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’”

In the commentary, Taylor revealed the meaning behind songs including Fortnight, Clara Bow, Florida!!!, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? and My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys.

“‘Fortnight’ is a song that exhibits a lot of the common themes that run throughout this album. One of which being fatalism — longing, pining away, lost dreams,” Taylor about the opening song of her album.

Speaking about Clara Bow, the pop star shared, “I picked women who have done great things in the past and have been these architypes of greatness in the entertainment industry. Clara Bow was the first ‘it girl.’”

Taylor then shared her inspiration behind Florida, saying, “People have these crimes that they commit; where do they immediately skip town and go to? They go to Florida. They try to reinvent themselves, have a new identity, blend in."

For Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me, she revealed that she curated the tune “alone, sitting at the piano in one of those moments when I felt bitter about just all the things we do to our artists as a society and as a culture.”

In the end, Taylor spoke about My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys and shared that this track is about “being somebody’s favorite toy until they break you and then don’t want to play with you anymore.”

"Which is how a lot of us are in relationships where we are so valued by a person in the beginning, and then all of the sudden, they break us or they devalue us in their mind," she shared.