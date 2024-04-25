Prince Harry setting boundaries in place with Prince William

There are a number of boundaries, which experts believe are being put into place with Prince Harry and the Palace.



The boundaries in question seem to be Prince Harry’s US residency bid, which he back dated to coincide with the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage in the UK.

A relationship expert named Louella Alderson issued these claims and sentiments.

He touched on things while sitting for an interview with The Mirror.

He believes, “While Harry has been living in the U.S. for four years, declaring it as his new usual residence officially feels like a subtle but sure way of establishing boundaries and creating a new identity separate from his royal duties.”

“Harry’s relationships with his family are already strained. And this step sends them a message that he is not planning to return to the U.K. anytime soon, if at all.”

“While there have been rumours [sic] of Harry wanting to return to the U.K. This move seems to solidify his commitment to living in America and forging a new path for himself and his family.”