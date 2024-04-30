 

Conor McGregor, Anthony Joshua respond to Francis Ngannou son's death

Francis Ngannou announced news that his 15-month-old boy passed away

By
Sports Desk

April 30, 2024

Francis Ngannou announced news that his 15-month-old boy passed away. — Reuters/File

MMA and boxing star Francis Ngannou had announced Monday the unfortunate news that his 15-month-old boy had passed away.

The announcement made on X, formerly Twitter, drew sympathies from fans and colleagues from across the world, who expressed sorrow for an event that no one hopes to go through.

“Too soon to leave but yet he's gone,” a post of Ngannou read.”'My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now, he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding.”

With several MMA fighters responding to the sad announcement, Conor McGregor and Anthony Joshua were among the most notable.

Joshua, who is Ngannou’s most recent opponent, commented: “May the memories you shared bring you comfort.”

Meanwhile, McGregor said: “Absolutely gutted reading this Francis! I can only imagine the pain you are in right now I am so sorry hearing this news.”

“I pray God has the best and safest place in heaven for him, until you meet again,” McGregor, who is a father of four and also trained with Ngannou, said.

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao responded: 'I'm sorry brother. Can't imagine the pain and struggle you are going through. Praying for you and your family right now!'

