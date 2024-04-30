WATCH: England rugby star Billy Vunipola laughs off being tasered at club

British Rugby player gets into trouble in Spain

Billy Vunipola Tasered twice in Spanish club in altercation with police. — X/@MailOnline

England rugby star Billy Vunipola, in the early hours of Sunday morning, was tasered twice by police officers soon after he arrived at a club named Epic in Majorca, local media reported.



According to a spokesperson for the National Police in Majorca, around 4:30am on Sunday, the 31-year-old athlete was arrested for disobedience and attacking a police officer.

He said that despite the officials' attempts to calm him down, Vuinipola refused to listen to reason.

The spokesperson said: "At that moment, the man pushed and slapped an officer and a policeman pulled out his electric stun gun and fired, hitting a projectile in the wallet, which did not discharge.



"A second projectile was then fired, which did the job, and it was then that the officers jumped on him and proceeded to immobilise him by shackling him, later taking him to Son Espases hospital for assessment and arrest."

He has apologised after an "unfortunate misunderstanding" at the bar but denies he was involved in violence after reports said he was tasered following an altercation.

He also confirmed that he has paid a fine of £205 following an "express trial" after he was charged with "resisting the law".

The forward, who has made 75 appearances for England, said in a statement: "I can confirm I was involved in an unfortunate misunderstanding when I was leaving a club in Mallorca on Sunday, which got out of hand.

"Contrary to media reports, there was no violence, no fight and I did not threaten anybody at any stage, with bottles or chairs or anything else."

Vunipola added that the Spanish police investigation is now closed and he is flying back to the UK today.