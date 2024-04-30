King Charles appears determined to beat cancer as he returns to public duties

King Charles appeared carefree and happy as he stepped out for his first public appearance since tragic news of cancer diagnosis alongside Queen Camilla.



The monarch was smiling ear-to-ear as he was captured at a cancer center to raise awareness of the importance of an early cancer diagnosis.

The King and Queen visited University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in London to meet staff and patients after his doctors hinted at his “positive” recovery.

Last week, the Buckingham Palace enthralled Royal fans after they revealed that King Charles would soon resume public-facing duties almost two months after his devastating cancer diagnosis.

In a statement posted on their official social media handles, they revealed, “His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis.”

In the official statement, Charles expressed his gratefulness to his well-wishers for their love and wishes they sent his way after he was diagnosed of the potentially life threatening disease.

“As the first anniversary of The Coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” they said.