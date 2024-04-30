Sania Mirza shares timeless wisdom on how to cope with future uncertainty

As a sports celebrity known worldwide, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza continues to inspire thousands across the globe

Sania Mirza poses for a picture in this undated image. — Instagram/@mirzasaniar

Former Indian professional tennis player Sania Mirza is a highly active member of the netizens’ community as she loves to post and share on social media, whether it is something personal or some online content she relates with.



If anyone wants to know what Sania is like, they should definitely go through her Instagram profile, which is her most active social media account.

Besides being a superstar and fashionista, the 37-year-old athlete is a deeply spiritual person, who holds her faith and beliefs dear, as apparent by the posts she shares.

— Screengrab of Sania Mirza's Instagram stories @mirzasaniar

In her latest Instagram post, Sania shared timeless wisdom on how to cope with future uncertainty.



With a quote about trust in God, the celebrity inspired her fans and followers not to succumb to fears and apprehensions regarding future and rest assured by the power of the Almighty, who can fix everything and everywhere.



“And do not carry the anxiety for the future because it is in the hands of Allah,” the quote shared as an image by a different account read.

The quote is not only an encouragement for having trust in God but also a secret to peace of mind that someone can achieve by putting aside worries.

As a personality known worldwide for her talent and success as a tennis player, Sania continues to inspire thousands across the globe, especially in India and Pakistan, which are home to her huge fan bases.

Be it her style and fashion sense or resilience and self-love after going through a tough phase, the tennis star is a big source of motivation for her Instagram followers.



