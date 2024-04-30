 

Mohamed Salah likened to Cristiano Ronaldo due to THIS

Mo Salah's contract with Liverpool to end in 2025

By
Web Desk

April 30, 2024

Mohamed Salah compared with Cristiano Ronaldo because of THIS. — Reuters

Egyptian national footballer Mohamed Salah sometimes is compared with the Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo because of his skills in the game with a primary focus on his physique, however, there’s some other thing which may be similar in both the stars, reported Liverpool.com.

In football, Mo Salah is regarded as much closer to Argentinian International Lionel Messi as the Liverpool forward is a left-footer with a journey of being an attacker to leading the game on the field.

However, in his other conduct, it appears as if Cristiano Ronaldo is tied to him as the Al Nassr star left Manchester United and went to join the Saudi Pro club in 2023.

Mo Salah may follow in Cristiano Ronaldo's footsteps. — Reuters

This is how it is being anticipated that the 31-year-old Salah is going to follow his footsteps.

Salah — who was named in 2017 as African Footballer of the Year — has no plans of leaving the English club and there are no chances for the team to sell their major player, according to The Athletic.

Speculations were sparked since he was involved last week in a spat with the team’s manager Jürgen Klopp.

Mo Salah is regarded much closer to Lionel Messi. — Reuters

While talking about the future of Salah, a former footballer and manager Graeme Souness told talkSPORT: "I think there is a real chance [Salah leaves in the summer]. There's every chance that he's done a deal with Liverpool at the end of last season — the summer last year.”

"'Oh there's interest from Saudi Arabia' — but he's given them an extra year. It's like [Cristiano] Ronaldo at Manchester United, he gave them another year and then went off to Real Madrid [in 2009]. I think there's every possibility that is the case."

His contract will end in 2025, which may most likely cause him to move to Saudi Arabia. 

