 

Lionel Messi shares a cute update with his fans

Lionel Messi appears happy in new update

By
Web Desk

April 30, 2024

Lionel Messi shares a cute update with his fans. — Instagram/@leomessi

Football great Lionel Messi has updated his fans in his latest social media post featuring his wife and kids.

The 36-year-old star a day earlier was spotted at the basketball match between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics game Monday night, having a good times away from his responsibilities.

The Argentine player was along with his Inter Miami club teammates Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Lionel Messi uploaded three pictures with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and children Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, with a caption in Spanish: “Family.”

The Argentinian international signed a contract in July last year for the two-year time where he also proved his mettle.

Last week, Messi also gave evidence of being the "greatest of all time (GOAT)" debate as he scored two times for Inter Miami defeating the New England Revolution with a 4-1 victory.

During Saturday's triumphant battle amid a sea of pink Inter Miami jerseys at the sold-out Gillette Stadium, the Argentine soccer legend managed to reach 1,200 career assists, Marca reported.

Messi's doubles in the 32nd and 67th minutes, Benjamin Cremaschi's goal in the 83rd minute, and Luis Suárez's goal in the 88th minute allowed Inter Miami to get the top position at the Eastern Conference with 21 points.

