 

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul: Who does Patrick Mahomes think will win?

The Kansas City Chiefs says 'Mike Tyson scares me,' predicts winner of Paul vs Tyson match

By
Web Desk

May 03, 2024

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes makes Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight prediction. — Reuters/File

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has shared his two cents on the upcoming boxing match between legendary Mike Tyson and YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul, Bleacher Report reported.

In an appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast hosted by Logan Paul, Mahomes said that he is "scared of Mike Tyson".

He said: "I think if Jake can make the fight last for a little bit longer, he is going to win, but if he gets hit the wrong way, it will not be good for him."

The much anticipated match is going to take place on July 20, at the AT & T stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match will take place over eight two minute rounds and both the fighters will use 14 ounce gloves.

While there were initially some questions regarding the battle as Tyson is 58 years old and Jake is only 27 years old. It has been announced the match will take place.

Tyson’s stamina has been a matter of concern amongst his well-wishers, however the "Iron Mike" often posts videos of him practicing.

The 31-year age gap between both the boxers will be the largest in professional boxing history.

Mahomes, a big boxing fan is married to retired soccer player and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes. The couple have two children together.

