WATCH: Catlin Clark's landing in Dallas sparks wellness debate

Indiana Fever star's landing starts discussion of players' safety debate

A video went viral on social media showing Indiana Fever forward Caitlin Clark in Texas as the professional basketball player landed at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport ahead of their warm-up match with the Wings Friday.



The 22-year-old WNBA star was greeted by crowd and cameras as she was with her team, as a video on X, former Twitter, showed her walking at the airport.

The caption wrote: "Caitlin Clark is hopefully going to force the charter flight issue in the WNBA the way [Phoenix Mercury center] Brittney Griner did. It’s about safety and player health."

Clark’s touchdown in Dallas sparked debates about the WNBA’s choices about commercial travelling instead of private.

Whitney Medworth of Homefield Apparel was quoted by the New York Post: "This is too much. get the chartered planes thing amended. should have happened so long ago and now it's about to all get super weird."

Other professional WNBA players have raised their voices about the need for charter planes for the safety and wellness of the sportspeople, as the association stresses financial constraints.

In April 2023, the league announced charter flights for its players but the association was criticised for releasing travel details when Brittney Griner encountered an aggressive blogger in Dallas who forced her to speak about her release from Russia.

Since Catilin Clark joined the Fever, it came under spotlight as the team picked her first in WNBA’s April draft.

This brought the discussion forward about how the Fever would manage her security and travelling.

Clark was quoted as saying by to the Indy Star: "I’m sure certainly everybody would say they would love to be flying charter all the time. It would definitely help a lot of problems."

The Fever’s season will start when they will face the Connecticut Sun on May 14.