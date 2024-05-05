 

Reese Witherspoon's daughter claps back at ‘toxic' comments

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Reese Witherspoon and ex-husband Ryan Phillippe’s daughter Ava Phillipe fired back at online appearance bullying. 

In a new TikTok video shared by the Internet personality, she addressed the body shaming comments she received on social media.  

Ava began the video with an overlay text “NBD but I just achieved a major milestone as a woman online”, as she stood in front of a mirror applying red lipsticks properly before making it look smudged.  

“I saw 2 different strangers commenting on my body. The first said I should get on Oz*mpic because I'm too fat. The second accused me of starving myself because I'm too thin.” 

Pointing out the contradiction between these two comments she added, “My weight did not change in the time period between their comments. (& it wouldn't be any of their business if it did!)". 

“It’s such b*******”, she remarked. 

“No one deserves to be picked apart for what they look like”, said the 24-year-old before continuing, “You don't always know what someone's gone through or what they struggle with. But no matter who you are... Your beauty exceeds such superficial measures”. 

Calling out the rude comments, she captioned the video, “Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. #loveyouasyouare". 

Before adding, “(P.S. I put "woman" because I see this type of thing happening disproportionately to young girls & women, but let me be clear; bodyshaming is toxic no matter who the subject is. We all deserve to feel safe & at peace in the vessel we live in.)”. 

@avaephillippe Pretty is as pretty does, babes...& bodyshaming is simply toxic behavior. ???? #loveyouasyouare ♬ Just A Girl (From "Clueless") - Soundtrack Wonder Band


