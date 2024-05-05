 

Prince Harry branded unwise for doing the unthinkable

Experts have just broken down some of Prince Harry’s rumored thought processes

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Prince Harry has just been called out for not thinking of doing something that any one would

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams issued these claims and sentiments.

He weighed in one everything while interviewing with the Mail Online.

During the course of that chat he began by addressing Prince Harry’s upcoming return.

To this he said, “I'm not surprised. It is naturally a normal thing for a son to want to do.”

“But what has happened, of course, a relatively short period ago, we had (controversial memoir) Spare at the beginning of last year and attacks on the royal family in the interviews he gave to promote it. A lot of it was very, very unwise.”

“But the Sussexes have just beefed up their communications team with two new appointments and I think that is significant, because I think that they are paying more attention now to their PR, something they wouldn't (have considered before).”

“This was someone who was simply doing his own thing and wasn't paying attention to the essential part of public relations - the importance of your brand.”

All in all, Mr Fitzwilliam’s believes this is because “they realise that your brand is very, very important and they are now in a situation where they are monetising their royal connections through Netflix and Meghan's American Riviera Orchard,” which was admitted before the expert concluded.

