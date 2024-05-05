 

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan defeat Korea in one-sided match

Pakistan make explosive start as Hannan Shahid secures the first goal just three minutes into the game

By
Sports Desk

May 05, 2024

Pakistan team celebrate goal. — Facebook/Flash Sukan

In a one-sided contest, Pakistan defeated Korea 4-0 in their second Sultan Azlan Shah Cup match on Sunday in Ipoh, Perak.

Pakistan made an explosive start as Hannan Shahid secured the first goal just three minutes into the game with a powerful field goal, setting the tone for the encounter.

The momentum continued to swing in Pakistan's favour as Arshad Liaqat added to the scoreboard, netting another field goal in the 20th minute of the match.

With a relentless display of skill and determination, Ghazanfar Ali further extended Pakistan's lead with a third field goal in the 27th minute, leaving the Korean defence struggling to keep pace.

As the match progressed into the third  quarter, Pakistan's solid defence held firm, denying their opponents any opportunity to close the gap. The score remained unchanged at the end of the third quarter, with Pakistan maintaining their commanding 3-0 lead.

In the final quarter, Pakistan sealed their victory with a clinical performance, as Sufyan Khan converted a penalty corner into a goal in the 50th minute, putting the match out of Korea's reach.

Pakistan defeated Malaysia with a last-minute winner by Abu Mahmood on Saturday. The nine-goal thriller saw some of the best goals as the Green Shirts managed to emerge triumphant 5-4 after a long 60 minutes.

Pakistan’s next match is now against Japan on May 7 at the same venue.

