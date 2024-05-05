 

Cristiano Ronaldo marks Mother's Day with tribute to world's best mothers

Al Nassr star follows tradition of wishing Mother's Day today

By
Web Desk

May 05, 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo marks Mother's Day with tribute to his mother Delores and Georgina Rodriguez. — Instagram/@cristiano 

Portuguese international striker Cristiano Ronaldo released a heartfelt Mother’s Day message in the name of his mother, and her life partner with whom the Al Nassr forward has five children Sunday.

Globally, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the second Sunday of May but Hungary, Lithuania, Portugal, and South Africa are among those countries where the crucial day is marked on the first Sunday of the current month, according to Goal.com.

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Georgina Rodriguez Mother's Day. — Instagram/@cristiano 

Following the tradition, the 39-year-old released a heartwarming message in the name of his partner and the mother of his five children Georgina Rodriguez on Instagram.

The Al Nassr star uploaded three pictures the first is with Georgina Rodriguez and their children, the second one is from his childhood, and the third one shows his mother Maria Delores.

The caption read: "Happy Mother’s Day to the best in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo is very close to his mother Dolores and recently gifted her a Porsche Cayenne on her birthday in December.

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes Mother's Day to world's best mothers he know. — Instagram/@cristiano 

The post comes just a day after the former Manchester United striker scored a hat-trick against Al-Wehda on Saturday, remaining on the top as the highest goal scorer of the Saudi Pro League.

His team's next showdown is on May 9 with Al-Akhdoud.

