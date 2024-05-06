Champions Trophy: Indian team visit to Pakistan 'linked with' Modi govt's go-ahead

Pakistan is set to host ICC Champions Trophy in 2025

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate after winning World Cup 2021 match against India in Dubai. — Reuters/File

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put the onus on the Modi government to allow the cricket team to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy event, slated to take place next year.



BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said on Monday that the Indian national squad would tour Pakistan only if the government permits it.

Speaking to ANI, Shukla said that the Indian cricket governing body would follow whatever the government decides about the team’s visit.

“In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the government of India gives us permission. So, we will go according to the decision of the Indian government,” Shukla said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is shaping up security plans for the Indian cricket team ahead of the Champions Trophy which is to be played in the country in February next year.

The PCB has already put forward three venues, Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in the initial draft schedule and the governing body will take feedback from the participating nations on it.

The eight-team tournament is anticipated to span over two weeks, although the exact dates have not yet been confirmed.

Pakistan has decided to minimise India’s travelling as a security measure, sources told Geo News. It was further revealed that in the first round, all of India’s matches will be held in Lahore.

No Indian team has played in Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup.

This event will mark the return of the ICC Champions Trophy after an eight-year hiatus, with its last occurrence in 2017, when Pakistan emerged victorious by defeating India in the final.

The teams confirmed for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy include Pakistan (hosts), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.