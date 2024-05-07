King Charles'scared of Prince Harry's plans for the end of his life

King Charles’s hopes for Prince Harry during his reign have just been shared by experts

King Charles’s highly emotional reactions towards Prince Harry have just been highlighted by experts.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard issued these observations about the King of England.

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

She began everything by saying, “King Charles has endured a rocky time.”

However, despite it all "he has proved himself to be a very strong, focused king… He is a huge force for good and stability… He has surprised many people who wrongly believed he would be a weak king.”

But when it comes to Prince Harry, his “darling boy” he is “highly emotional”.

In the eyes of Mr Chard “He finds it hard to reprimand when necessary” and thus “he is sad about situations involving his darling boy Harry.”

All in all “he hopes his sons will not make his final years a misery and is hopeful they will sort their differences out in time,” Ms Chard added before signing off.