‘Enraged' Gisele Bündchen confronted Tom Brady after Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen was left enraged after she become the prime focus of the Tom Brady’s Netflix roast and confronted the former footballer via call.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Brazilian model was “furious” with the former NFL quarterback for agreeing to do The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

During the event, the hosts, including Kevin Hart, took aim at Bunchen and her new romance with Joaquim Valente, alluding that she cheated on the athlete with her current beau.

While the model found the jokes tasteless, she was not enraged with the hosts but with Brady for accepting to appear for the roast knowing full well his personal life would be targeted.

“Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” the insider said.

The tipster added, “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”

“The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it.”