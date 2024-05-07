 

‘Enraged' Gisele Bündchen confronted Tom Brady after Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen ‘furious’ with Tom Brady for agreeing to doing Netflix roast

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

‘Enraged’ Gisele Bündchen confronted Tom Brady after Netflix roast

Gisele Bündchen was left enraged after she become the prime focus of the Tom Brady’s Netflix roast and confronted the former footballer via call.

According to In Touch Weekly, the Brazilian model was “furious” with the former NFL quarterback for agreeing to do The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

During the event, the hosts, including Kevin Hart, took aim at Bunchen and her new romance with Joaquim Valente, alluding that she cheated on the athlete with her current beau.

While the model found the jokes tasteless, she was not enraged with the hosts but with Brady for accepting to appear for the roast knowing full well his personal life would be targeted.

“Gisele isn’t just furious with the people who roasted Tom and made fun of her, she’s livid with Tom for even agreeing to doing it,” the insider said.

The tipster added, “He knew the jokes would be cruel and aimed at his marriage and at her, but he did it anyway. She blames Tom for not even taking her or their children into consideration.”

“The jokes hit below the belt any they made it look like Gisele cheated, which she’s been desperately trying to deny. I know she has a temper and I’m sure she called Tom and let him have it.”

More From Entertainment

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles

Prince Harry ready to put 'pride and differences' to one side for King Charles
Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return

Buckingham Palace shares 'sad news' a day before Prince Harry's UK return
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry skip Met Gala 2024 for THIS reason
Prince William, Prince Harry break special promise made to Princess Diana

Prince William, Prince Harry break special promise made to Princess Diana
Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles super excited with latest decision

Prince William, Kate Middleton leave King Charles super excited with latest decision
King Charles thinking of asking massive favor from Kate Middleton video

King Charles thinking of asking massive favor from Kate Middleton
Prince Harry hailed for making very wise move about Meghan Markle

Prince Harry hailed for making very wise move about Meghan Markle
King Charles gets sweet advice regarding Prince Harry's stay at Buckingham Palace

King Charles gets sweet advice regarding Prince Harry's stay at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle hit with another setback to her popularity and reputation video

Meghan Markle hit with another setback to her popularity and reputation
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie's American accent video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's parenting under fire over Archie's American accent
Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed video

Kate Middleton, Prince William's special gift for Archie on his fifth birthday revealed
‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit

‘Emotional' King Charles looks forward to ‘darling boy' Prince Harry's visit