Real Madrid ex-manager may replace David Moyes at West Ham United

West Ham United board confirms successor

West Ham United held talks with former Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui as David Moyes' replacement. — AFP

After the devastating performance of West Ham against Chelsea Sunday, the Irons manager David Moyes has decided not to carry on further with the club, with reports of a former Real Madrid handler to replace the Scottish.

In a statement released Monday, the West Ham manager that he would be withdrawing from his responsibilities after the end of his contract this season.

The 61-year-old Moyes led the team to secure the title of the Europa Conference League last season after waiting for 43 years.

"I have really enjoyed working with everyone at West Ham, and I would like to thank the board for giving me the opportunity to manage this great club," Moyes said as his team’s poor performance built up pressure on him.

"I have enjoyed four and a half brilliant years at West Ham, and the club is in a stronger position than when I returned back in 2019.”

"I wish my eventual successor, the directors, the players, the staff, the fans, and everybody at West Ham, all the very best for the future," the former manager of Manchester United said.

ESPN reported citing sources that West Ham management discussed Real Madrid's former manager Julen Lopetegui to replace the Scottish in the next season.

The board of the East London club also confirmed the hunt for Moyes' successor.

Moyes rose to fame when Everton emerged a competitive team under his 11-year service, despite financial constraits. He was also League Managers Association (LMA) Manager of the Year after Everton came fourth in the 2004-05 Premier League season.

However, Moyes was sacked after nine months as Manchester United manager after being handpicked nine months later.

The Scottish former player took charge of the West Ham United club in 2019.