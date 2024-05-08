 

Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Pakistan remain unbeaten after triumph over Canada

Abu Bakr Mahmood scores first two goals for Pakistan to bring his side back into the game

By
Sports Desk

May 08, 2024

Abu Bakr Mahmood scored the first two goals for Pakistan to bring his side back in the game. — X/@_FaridKhan

Pakistan inched closer to the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 as they defeated Canada 5-4 on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia.

Pakistan are unbeaten in the event, so far, and are at the top of the table with 10 points after four games.

Canada had taken a 2-0 lead within the first 17 minutes to put Pakistan on the backfoot. However, the green shirts made a great comeback to win the match 5-4.

Abu Bakr Mahmood scored the first two goals for Pakistan to bring his side back into the game.

Arshad Liaqat, Rana Waheed Ashraf and Ghazanfar Ali also notched up one goal each for Pakistan.

Sean Davis scored a brace for Canada, meanwhile, Harbir Sindhu and Avjot Buttar scored one each.

If Japan beat Malaysia later today, then both Pakistan and Japan will qualify for the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024.

Yesterday, Pakistan and Japan played out a 1-1 draw with the former scoring the equaliser in the dying minutes.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Korea 4-0 in a one-sided encounter in their second match on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Pakistan defeated Malaysia with a last-minute winner by Abu Bakr Mahmood on Saturday. The nine-goal thriller saw some of the best goals as the Green Shirts managed to emerge triumphant 5-4 after a long 60 minutes.

Pakistan’s next match is now against New Zealand on May 10 at the same venue.

Cristiano Ronaldo's club locks eyes on Man Utd player

What do we know about iconic napkin that made Lionel Messi legend?

Mohammad Amir 'issued visa' ahead of Pakistan-Ireland T20I series

Cristiano Ronaldo's ex-club Real Madrid's fans verbally abuse Lionel Messi

Real Madrid make it to Champions League final

Pakistan, Japan to lock horns in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2024 final on May 11

Which titles did Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi hold at Kylian Mbappe's age?

Karachi to host less PSL matches than Lahore, Rawalpindi next season

Diego Maradona's 'stolen' 1986 WC trophy to go under hammer

Cristiano Ronaldo hit with legal blow in billion-dollar Binance lawsuit

Chief of Naval Staff Squash Championship kicks off in Karachi today

Real Madrid ex-manager may replace David Moyes at West Ham United

